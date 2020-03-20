Angola: COVID-19 - Health Minister Assesses Readiness Capacity in Oil Companies

Cabinda — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, arrived last Thursday in the northern Province of Cabinda to evaluate the measures adopted by companies in the oil sector, in order to avoid the spread of the pandemic of COVID-19, in the ambit of the contingency plan.

At the airport, Sílvia Lucututa said that the multi-sector commission was also in the oil village of Soyo, in the Province of Zaire, another important oil producing centre in the country, to assess the conditions of prevention and protection of employees, in the event of people infected by COVID -19. In Cabinda, the minister visited the Malongo oil field.

The official said that the commission is working on the mobilization of human resources, technical means and preparing the appropriate conditions for the treatment of any citizens who are infected.

No positive case

"We have already tracked more than 150 samples and so far we have no positive cases. We have received from several locations like Malongo-Cabinda, Soyo-Zaire from several people who travel and so far we have no positive case", she assured. At the moment, she pointed out that there are seven suspicious cases in the country, she said, adding that it takes some time to process the data. However, she promised to release the results over the weekend. Sílvia Lutucuta, who worked with the provincial contingency commission on the Coronavirus, has already returned to Luanda. On Wednesday, March 18, the Angolan Government decided to take urgent exceptional measures, to prevent the importation of Covid-19 cases and to safeguard the life and safety of the population.

Among the various measures, we highlight the suspension of all international flights arriving or departing from Angola, interdiction of circulation at land borders, the reduction of people in public places and the ban on clusters of people, in a number greater than 200.

Screenings of situations with negative results were carried out on hundreds of passengers at the International Airport "4 de Fevereiro", coming from high-risk countries.