Angola: COVID-19 - Health Minister Assesses Readiness Capacity in Oil Companies

20 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, arrived last Thursday in the northern Province of Cabinda to evaluate the measures adopted by companies in the oil sector, in order to avoid the spread of the pandemic of COVID-19, in the ambit of the contingency plan.

At the airport, Sílvia Lucututa said that the multi-sector commission was also in the oil village of Soyo, in the Province of Zaire, another important oil producing centre in the country, to assess the conditions of prevention and protection of employees, in the event of people infected by COVID -19. In Cabinda, the minister visited the Malongo oil field.

The official said that the commission is working on the mobilization of human resources, technical means and preparing the appropriate conditions for the treatment of any citizens who are infected.

No positive case

"We have already tracked more than 150 samples and so far we have no positive cases. We have received from several locations like Malongo-Cabinda, Soyo-Zaire from several people who travel and so far we have no positive case", she assured. At the moment, she pointed out that there are seven suspicious cases in the country, she said, adding that it takes some time to process the data. However, she promised to release the results over the weekend. Sílvia Lutucuta, who worked with the provincial contingency commission on the Coronavirus, has already returned to Luanda. On Wednesday, March 18, the Angolan Government decided to take urgent exceptional measures, to prevent the importation of Covid-19 cases and to safeguard the life and safety of the population.

Among the various measures, we highlight the suspension of all international flights arriving or departing from Angola, interdiction of circulation at land borders, the reduction of people in public places and the ban on clusters of people, in a number greater than 200.

Screenings of situations with negative results were carried out on hundreds of passengers at the International Airport "4 de Fevereiro", coming from high-risk countries.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.