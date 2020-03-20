Namibia: Parliament Blesses State of Emergency

THE National Assembly this week passed a resolution to extend president Hage Geingob's declaration of the coronavirus state of emergency for a period of six months.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who motivated the declaration in the National Assembly on Wednesday, said this move was necessary to help the government combat the novel coronavirus which has been declared a global pandemic.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said as it stands, "Covid-19 is a threat to human and economic security to our country".

"As a result, Cabinet has deliberated on this matter and taken a decision on the introduction and implementation of additional measures to further strengthen Namibia's preparedness and response to Covid-19.

"This is being done with due regard to striking a balance between protecting health, minimising economic and social disruption and respecting human rights of our citizens," the minister said.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah's statement, Namibia has suspended the issuance of visas on arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) and imposed travel bans on foreign nationals (by air and sea) from affected countries.

"All leisure, business and social travels like tourism are suspended and Namibians who are residents in other countries considering to visit Namibia must postpone such visits," she advised.

Public gatherings of more than 50 people have also been banned.

These include at places of gathering such as schools, religious gatherings, customary weddings, funerals and all parades of uniformed forces.

Namibia has had three states of emergency declared for different purposes before.

The first state of emergency was declared in 1999 to deal with the secession attempt in the former Caprivi. The second was declared in 2016 to deal with the drought, and the third one in 2019, also for drought mitigation.

This time, the president declared a state of emergency to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Namibia has so far registered three positive cases of Covid-19 involving a Romanian couple that came to the country from Spain, through Qatar.

At least 24 people who had been tested for the virus have tested negative.

During his declaration at State House this week, Geingob said the virus was a national disaster.

The president justified his declaration: "The health of Namibians is the first priority".

"Covid-19 is a public health emergency, considering the threat posed to the lives of the Namibian people," Geingob said.

Apart from the Cabinet directive banning public gatherings and international travels, it is not known whether the president has issued any proclamation to suspend certain constitutional rights during the state of emergency.

Asked whether the president has suspended any fundamental rights at a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, information minister Stanley Simataa said the government will conduct itself according to the provisions of the Constitution that regulates the declaration of a state of emergency.

"What happens in the state of emergency is also articulated in the Constitution. The declaration is based on the Constitution and what is applicable should have its grounding on the Constitution and any other relevant legislation that applies," Simataa said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Legal Assistance Centre director Toni Hancox said the government has no right to suspend all Constitutional rights of citizens during a state of emergency.

Hancox said the government in the event that the national emergency should require suspending some rights, a proclamation should be made by the president to clearly state the rights that will be suspended "but only insofar as this is reasonably justifiable to deal with the emergency situation".

"Any proclamation that affects the constitutional rights of any person in Namibia must be of general application, must not take away the essential content of such rights, must not be aimed at a particular individual, must specify the extent of such limitation and must identify the authority in terms of the Constitution to pass regulation," Hancox said.

Fundamental rights such as the rights to life, human dignity, the rights to equality, freedom from discrimination, the rights to a fair trial, freedom of speech and thought, freedom of association and the rights of access to lawyers and courts, "can never be taken away during an emergency", Hancox said.

However, according to Hancox, during an emergency people over the age of 16 can be detained without trial - but the Constitution also provides special protection for people who are detained during the state of emergency.

"If detention without trial is introduced to deal with an emergency, the president must set up an advisory board consisting of up to five persons, including at least three persons who are judges or persons qualified to serve as judges and who must be appointed on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission," Hancox said.

Institute for Public Policy Research executive director Graham Hopwood yesterday expressed the same sentiments as Hancox, saying he expects the president to issue regulations for the public conduct during the emergency.

Hopwood said it might be justifiable for the government to suspend certain rights such as the right to freely move - "due to need to quarantine people and the right to enter and leave the country - due to the travel ban".

"The president can issue regulations now and the National Assembly has to approve, but this can take place later (within two weeks of the start of the next sitting).

"This is to enable the government and president to act quickly. The question is which regulations will the president issue and which rights and freedoms in the Constitution or parts of other laws will they affect?" Hopwood stressed.