Namibia: Doctor Testifies Ex-Governor's Death Not Natural

One of the prosecution's witnesses in the trial of six men accused of killing former Omusati region governor Leonard Nangolo Mukwiilongo nearly three years ago, has testified that his death was not natural.

Ongwediva Medipark managing director Dr Tshali Iithete, who was also Mukwiilongo's doctor, said his patient died as a result of cardiac arrest and not a natural death as it is being portrayed.

Mukwiilongo died in Ongwediva Medipark at the age of 93 on 25 May 2017. He was being treated in the hospital following an assault at his home by a gang of thieves who were demanding the keys to his safe. The attack on Mukwiilongo took place at Elim on 11 April 2017.

Six men - Stefanus Nampala, Willen Nakale, Tomas Amwele, Abraham Ashipena, Joram Hafeni and Evalistus Shilongo Shituki - are standing trial in the Oshakati High Court on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of a firearm without a licence in connection with the attack on Mukwiilongo.

Testifying before judge Johanna Salionga on Thursday last week, Dr Iithete told the court he had been Mukwiilongo's doctor for 10 years before his death.

He recounted that Mukwiilongo had been injured during the attack at his home.

He said prior to the robbery, Mukwiilongo visited Medipark for a routine medical check-up and to collect his hypertension medication. "He was quite stable considering his age, and although he was accompanied, he walked by himself to the casualty ward, collected the medication and left," Dr Iithete said.

He continued that he again saw Mukwiilongo at Medipark when he was admitted at the hospital after the attack. Mukwiilongo was discharged on 18 May 2017 as he was recovering well, but returned to the hospital four days later, and died of cardiac arrest three days after that.

Dr Iithete said: "I want to state very clearly that yes, he was a hypertension patient but he died due to the trauma he suffered. This is why I don't agree with the natural death conclusion."

He also told the court that he carried out a post-mortem on Mukwiilongo.

"The results show that he had head injury, trauma to the brain and he had bruises. That is why I am objecting that it was a natural death. Trauma can precipitate heart failure," Dr Iithete said. The trial has been postponed to 20 August.

The six accused remain in custody.

Mukwiilongo was one of the first business people in northern Namibia. He was also the first regional councillor of the Elim constituency and first governor of Omusati from 1992 to 1998.