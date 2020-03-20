Malawi: Duplication of Technologies Confusing Farmers - CCJP

Ntcheu — The Dedza Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) Diocesan Secretary, Lawrence Puliti has said duplication of farming technologies is confusing small holder farmers.

Puliti made the remarks on Friday during a stakeholders meeting attended by the District Agriculture Extension Coordinating Committee (DAECC), National Association of Small Farmers Association in Malawi (NASFAM), Agriculture Research and Extension Trust (ARET), Land O Lakes, Civil Service Organizations (CSO's) among others at Nsipe Extension Planning Area (EPA) in the district.

He observed that in some areas there are six to eight organisations doing the same thing but using different technologies which are confusing farmers and cited Traditional Authority (TA) Champiti as one of the areas where such practices are happening in the district.

"Organisations are bringing in different technologies that are conflicting with each other and are bringing confusion to the farmers," bemoaned Puliti.

He blamed the Council for not guiding the organisations on where to go when they are coming into an area.

"All the organizations coming to work in the district should go through the District Executive Committee (DEC) for approval and guidance," he said and admitted that the organisations also have a problem for shunning to go to the hard to reach areas.

However, Ntcheu District Commissioner (DC), Smart Gwedemula recently urged organisations to be transparent and accountable in the implementation of their projects.

He challenged the Area Development Committees to be active and take a role in monitoring and reporting on any suspicious developments on the projects in the communities.

DAECC chairperson for Ntcheu, Charles Tepeka said unlike in the past, extension services are also given by private organisations and not only government.

He expressed concern that some organisations go straight to the communities without going through DAECC which is a technical arm of the DEC.

Tepeka further hailed the CCJP for organizing the meeting which would come up with a way forward on how to harmonise all agriculture related activities in the six EPAs in the district.