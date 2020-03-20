South Africa: A Day That Is Less About Rights and More About Politicking

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The day which commemorates the Sharpeville massacre has lost its essence.

This article is part of a series of reflections from Young Maverick writers about what Human Rights Day (March 21) means to them.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech proclaiming that gatherings of crowds of 100 or more were prohibited due to the Covid-19 outbreak, political parties around South Africa announced that they would not hold any commemorative gatherings on 21 March 2020.

The day is significant because in 1960, in the township of Sharpeville, apartheid police fired on a crowd of protesters. Sixty-nine people died in the massacre. A further 180 sustained injuries.

This has gone down in our country's history as a great sacrifice in the fight for the freedom we currently enjoy.

Fast forward to modern-day South Africa and this day, now known as Human Rights Day, has been almost exclusively used by politicians as a politicking weapon and a means to score cheap political points.

However, a quick survey of the land will show that as much as every anniversary of the massacre has come with a plethora of promises, little has been done to make them a reality.

A large number of citizens of South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

