Namibia: Oshakati Implements Flexible Land Scheme

THE Oshakati Town Council became the first local authority in Namibia to implement the flexible land tenure scheme, which is aimed at addressing the housing needs of communities living in informal settlements in urban areas.

The government introduced an initiative to provide land tenure security to a special category of people who have not been able to own their own piece of land. This initiative was introduced through the Flexible Land Tenure Act of 2012, which seeks to address the vulnerability of communities who live in informal settlements in urban areas across the country.

On Wednesday, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila officiated at the handover of about 40 title deeds at Oshakati.

She said the land hold titles would enable the beneficiaries, who are low-income earners, to build decent houses which will be connected to essential services.

"I wish to applaud the Oshakati Town Council for embracing this initiative to become one of the pioneers in implementing this innovative model of assisting our low-income earners to have access to decent shelter. The plots offered under this programme are connected to water and electricity, and the area is provided with access to roads and sanitation facilities. The work on these plots is ongoing to ensure that other services are offered," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said that the Flexible Land Tenure Act aims to create alternative forms of land titles that are simpler and cheaper to administer than existing forms of titles, provide security of title for people who live in informal settlements or who are provided with low-income housing and empowering the persons concerned economically by means of these rights.

The land hold titles will provide the beneficiaries and their families with security of title to the land they occupy, and enable them to use the title as collateral to raise funds from financial institutions for investment purposes and to upgrade the titles to freehold and build houses of their choice.

"I have noted that apart from the Oshakati Town Council, other local authorities where the scheme is being piloted are Windhoek and Gobabis. I wish to applaud these local authorities as well, and urge all the others to follow the bold steps taken by these pioneering local authorities to advance the noble efforts of our government to formalise informal settlements and ensure access to decent shelter for all Namibians," she said.

Seven schemes have been created at Onawa informal settlement, where currently the flexible land tenure system is being implemented in four blocks.

Onawa informal settlement is home to more than 300 residents. An additional 288 beneficiaries will be given land title deeds in two months.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari commended the government's effort to implement the resolutions of the second land conference which, among others, required shack dwellers to be afforded land tenure security.

"I wish to suggest at this juncture that we should embrace the flexible land tenure system as it provides affordable security of tenure to low-income earners living in informal settlements. This concept has the potential to improve the livelihood of the less privileged in our communities," he said. Irimari further noted that the challenge of access to serviced affordable land for residential and business properties remains an impediment in the development process.