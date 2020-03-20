South Africa: Aircrafts Dispatched to Evacuate German Nationals in SA

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has noted the German government's plans to evacuate the 1 243 German nationals on board AIDAmira Cruise ship in Cape Town.

The German government has dispatched four chartered aircraft for the evacuation mission.

"The crew will not be permitted to disembark the plane but will wait for the arrival of the German nationals, who will be escorted from the AIDAmira on to the plane.

"The timelines will be confirmed by the German Embassy, however, the plane's permit numbers have already been issued," the Department of Transport said in a statement.

The AIDAmira's more than 1 700 passengers and crew have not been able to disembark since Monday, 16 March 2020, following the discovery that some of the passengers had come into contact with someone who showed symptoms of the Coronavirus.

All passengers have since tested negative of COVID-19.