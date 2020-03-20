South Africa: Aircrafts Dispatched to Evacuate German Nationals in SA

20 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has noted the German government's plans to evacuate the 1 243 German nationals on board AIDAmira Cruise ship in Cape Town.

The German government has dispatched four chartered aircraft for the evacuation mission.

"The crew will not be permitted to disembark the plane but will wait for the arrival of the German nationals, who will be escorted from the AIDAmira on to the plane.

"The timelines will be confirmed by the German Embassy, however, the plane's permit numbers have already been issued," the Department of Transport said in a statement.

The AIDAmira's more than 1 700 passengers and crew have not been able to disembark since Monday, 16 March 2020, following the discovery that some of the passengers had come into contact with someone who showed symptoms of the Coronavirus.

All passengers have since tested negative of COVID-19.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.