Malawi: MRCS Rehabilitates 118 School Latrines in Chikwawa

19 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Wednesday said it has rehabilitated 118 latrines in some primary schools that accommodated flood survivors in Chikwawa District.

MRCS District Coordinator for Chikwawa, Cecilia Banda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that apart from rehabilitating the latrines, her organization was in the process of constructing six other latrines in three schools, replacing the old ones which became unusable.

She said the development was part of the organization's early recovery activities.

Banda said when floods happened in March 2019, most Primary Schools in the District were turned into evacuation centres for most displaced persons.

"The development made more latrines where these people found shelter to become full.

"As an organization we also have latrine construction as part of our interventions including construction of some WASH facilities as well as drilling of boreholes," she stated.

Bereu Primary School Head Teacher, Green Chilenje hailed MRCS for the kind gesture saying his school was relieved from the pressure of not having WASH facilities.

"We are very happy with this development. The latrines will help learners exercise their privacy with confidence. The organization has also managed to provide for boys who did not have a latrine previously," he said.

School Health Nutrition, Gender and HIV Coordinator under Chikwawa District Education Office, Charles Muyanika commended MRSC for the interventions saying there was indeed a need for such interventions as most primary schools were used as holding centres which were over stretched.

"There was a need to reach to all other holding centres so that we can help save other kids," he added.

