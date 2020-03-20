Namibia: Statements Ruled Admissible in Treason Trial

In a ruling delivered on Thursday last week, acting judge Petrus Unengu concluded that the right to apply for legal aid was explained to two of the accused in the second Caprivi treason trial before they made statements recorded in writing by a magistrate based at Katima Mulilo in July and September 2002.

The two men who made the statements - Frederick Isaka Ntambilwa and John Mazila Tembwe - claimed that their right to apply for legal aid was not explained to them before magistrate Rachel Sakala wrote down the statements they made before her.

During a hearing on the admissibility of the statements, Sakala testified that she informed Tembwe and Ntambilwa that they had a right to apply for legal aid when she explained their rights to legal representation to them before she recorded the statements they made. However, she did not record in writing that she also informed them of the right to apply for legal aid.

A court interpreter who was present when Tembwe made his statement also testified that Sakala informed him of the right to apply for legal aid.

Tembwe and Ntambilwa did not testify during the hearing to decide whether the prosecution should be allowed to use their statements as evidence in their trial. In the absence of evidence from Tembwe and Ntambilwa to contradict the testimony given by Sakala and the court interpreter, the prosecution has proven that the right to apply for legal aid was explained to the two men, acting judge Unengu found.

Tembwe, Ntambilwa and six co-accused - Progress Munuma, Shine Samulandela, Manuel Makendano, Alex Mushakwa, Diamond Salufu and Hoster Ntombo - are being prosecuted on charges of high treason, sedition, public violence, illegal importation, supply or possession of firearms and ammunition, and illegal entry into Namibia from Botswana.

Munuma and Samulandela are also charged with a count of murder.

The charges are based on allegations that the eight accused had been involved in a plot to overthrow the Namibian government in the then Caprivi region and to secede the region from Namibia from September 1998 to December 2003.

The eight men and four co-accused went through a first trial in the High Court between 2005 and 2007. That trial ended with 10 of them being convicted of high treason and sentenced to prison terms of either 30 or 32 years each in August 2007.

The Supreme Court set aside their convictions and sent their case back to the High Court for a retrial in July 2013, though, after finding that the judge who presided over their first trial should have recused himself from the matter when he was asked to do so following his dismissal of a jurisdiction challenge raised by the accused.

The hearing of evidence on the merits of the case started before acting judge Unengu in October 2018.

Ntambilwa was arrested in July 2002, and made a statement before Sakala on 24 July 2002. In the statement, he recounted that he left Namibia in January 1999 to join other residents of the then Caprivi region who had gone to Botswana in late 1998 to prepare for the formation of a new state in Caprivi.

While staying in a refugee camp in Botswana, he and other people at the camp during 2001 received a message from the exiled secessionist leader Mishake Muyongo, who called on former soldiers and police officers at the camp to return to Caprivi, where they were to hide in the bush and await further instructions.

Ntambilwa said he returned to Caprivi with some other people who had been in the refugee camp, but they found it hard to sustain themselves while living in the bush, and had to resort to stealing maize and pumpkins from farmers' fields and hunting birds for sustenance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 18 July 2002, his group was found by the police and they were arrested, Ntambilwa said.

Tembwe made his statement on 25 and 26 September 2002.

He told the magistrate that he left Namibia in late December 1998, following other residents of Caprivi who had gone to Botswana earlier.

In April 2001, he and some of the other residents of the refugee camp where he had been staying returned to the then Caprivi region. He related that they roamed around in the region and constantly faced difficulties in getting food and water until he decided in September 2002 to go back to Botswana, where he was then arrested and deported to Namibia.

He has been in jail in Namibia since then.

The trial is scheduled to continue from 30 March.