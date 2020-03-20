Malawi: 'Now Is Time to Step Up' - UTM-MCP Alliance Urge Youth to Register and Vote in Malawi New Poll

20 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Daniel Namwini

UTM Party and its alliance partner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have asked the youth in the country who have reached the age of 18 and above, to register so that they can vote for a president of their choice during the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

The two political parties made the appeal after the official signing ceremony of their alliance agreement at Kamuzu Institute of Sports on Thursday.

UTM and MCP have made an alliance together with other opposition parties.

In his speech, UTM leader Dr. Saulos Kraus Chilima, who is also the country's Vice-President, requested the youth who didn't vote on May 21 last year for various reasons, to register in large numbers so that they vote in the fresh elections.

In its ruling of UTM's Chilima's and MCP's Lazarus Chakwera's petition which sought nullification of the presidential poll result on February 3, the Constitutional Court ordered for fresh presidential election.

"If these youth got registered, it will assist us to find more votes that will make us to beat 50+1 votes," Chilima said.

On his part, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera assured young people the alliance signed would be productive to help the youth.

"When we are done with our discussion with UTM and other parties who are in the alliance such as Peoples Party (PP), Afford, Mafunde, PPM and Petra among others, we will inform the followers what we have agreed," Chakwera said.

In a separate interview, one of the students from Lilongwe University Agriculture and Natural Resources, Tamala Sauzande, aged 18, said she will register this year so that she can choose a leader of her choice.

"This year, when Malawi Electoral Commission will be conducting voters' registration I will go and register so that I vote for the president I want," she said.

Other parties that were represented at the event included Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), Alliance for Democracy (Aford), Freedom Party, Umodzi Party and People's Transformation Alliance (Petra).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

