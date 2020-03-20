Uganda: Kadaga Visits Student Shot in the Mouth, Slams Police, KCCA

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on Friday said she was "hurt" by the lack of empathy by police and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) leaders over the shooting of a senior six student recently.

Ms Lowena Rachael Nankya, a student of Lugazi Mixed School (Naalya) was shot in the mouth by policemen attached to the KCCA enforcement team during an operation against street vendors in downtown Kampala.

Ms Kadaga on Friday said Parliament ordered the Internal Affairs Minister and KCCA to check on her and foot medical and upkeep bills.

"I've just been in Mulago Hospital, ward 7, to check on Lowena Rachael Nankya, the S.6 student of Naalya Lugazi Mixed School, who was shot in the mouth during a KCCA/Police operation against hawkers. I'm so hurt. Neither the Police nor KCCA leaders have ever checked on her! It's more depressing because Parliament ordered the Internal Affairs Minister and KCCA to check on her and foot medical and upkeep bills," Ms Kadaga tweeted on Friday.

Nankya's mum, who was returning her to school, on March 11, 2020 was also shot and is currently admitted.

"The lack of empathy by police and KCCA is very disheartening," Ms Kadaga.

The speaker reportedly contributed Shs 1 million to the two patients' upkeep.

"Dr Baterena Byarugaba, Mulago executive director and Dr Francis Lakor, the Oral and Maxillo Facial surgeon, assured me of their best efforts to help the mother and daughter regain better health," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When contacted, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Mr Patrick Onyango said he could not comment on what the Speaker had said but he was aware the police's visit to the patients.

According to him, KCCA was responsible for their medical and upkeep bills.

"As a disciplined officer, I cannot comment on what the Speaker has said or tweeted but I'm aware police have been there (hospital) several times. For medical bills, KCCA is responsible," Mr Onyango said before referring this reporter to the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga for more details.

However, our attempts to speak to Mr Enanga were futile as our repeated phone calls to his known telephone numbers went unanswered.

KCCA spokesperson, Mr Peter Kauju said KCCA has constantly checked on them, delivered them to and fro the hospital and provided upkeep to-date.

"We also dedicated an officer as well as our medical team to constantly work with Mulago and the family towards their recovery," Mr Kauju said.

After the shooting, police told journalists that four of their officers attached to KCCA were suspended pending investigation.