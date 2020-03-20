Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Suspends Flights From 13 Countries

20 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, March 19, 2020 - The 4th Cabinet session of 2020, chaired by His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has been updated on the COVID-19 situation in the country. An immediate decision was taken that flights from thirteen (13) countries be suspended with immediate effect, until further notice.

The decision follows the recommendation of the Health Experts Committee concerning the recent development on Covid-19.

Countries affected by the immediate flight suspension are the following: 1. The United Kingdom 2. Spain 3. France 4. Poland 5. Germany 6. Sweden 7. Denmark 8. Switzerland 9. Netherlands 10. Norway 11. Austria 12. Belgium 13. Portugal.

Also, Cabinet has approved that those individuals (Gambian & Non Gambian) travelling from 47 countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas to The Gambia will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. This decision will be reviewed regularly and the public will be informed accordingly.

The forty-seven countries are as follows: Asian and Pacific Region 1. China 2. Republic of Korea 3. Japan 4. Malaysia 5. Australia 6. Singapore 7. Philippines 8. Indonesia 9. Thailand 10. India European Region 11. Italy 12. Spain 13. France 14. Germany 15. Switzerland 16. The United Kingdom 17. Netherlands 18. Norway 19. Austria 20. Belgium 21. Sweden 22. Denmark 23. Czech 24. Greece 25. Portugal 26. Israel 27. Finland 28. Slovenia 29. Ireland 30. Estonia 31. Iceland 32. Romania 33. Poland 34. San Marino Eastern Mediterranean Region 35. Islamic Republic of Iran 36. Qatar 37. Bahrain 38. Pakistan 39. Egypt 40. Saudi Arabia 41. Kuwait 42. Iraq 43. Lebanon Americas 44. United States of America 45. Canada 46. Brazil 47. Chile

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.