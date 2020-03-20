Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Suspends Flights From 13 Countries

State House, Banjul, March 19, 2020 - The 4th Cabinet session of 2020, chaired by His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has been updated on the COVID-19 situation in the country. An immediate decision was taken that flights from thirteen (13) countries be suspended with immediate effect, until further notice.

The decision follows the recommendation of the Health Experts Committee concerning the recent development on Covid-19.

Countries affected by the immediate flight suspension are the following: 1. The United Kingdom 2. Spain 3. France 4. Poland 5. Germany 6. Sweden 7. Denmark 8. Switzerland 9. Netherlands 10. Norway 11. Austria 12. Belgium 13. Portugal.

Also, Cabinet has approved that those individuals (Gambian & Non Gambian) travelling from 47 countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas to The Gambia will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. This decision will be reviewed regularly and the public will be informed accordingly.

The forty-seven countries are as follows: Asian and Pacific Region 1. China 2. Republic of Korea 3. Japan 4. Malaysia 5. Australia 6. Singapore 7. Philippines 8. Indonesia 9. Thailand 10. India European Region 11. Italy 12. Spain 13. France 14. Germany 15. Switzerland 16. The United Kingdom 17. Netherlands 18. Norway 19. Austria 20. Belgium 21. Sweden 22. Denmark 23. Czech 24. Greece 25. Portugal 26. Israel 27. Finland 28. Slovenia 29. Ireland 30. Estonia 31. Iceland 32. Romania 33. Poland 34. San Marino Eastern Mediterranean Region 35. Islamic Republic of Iran 36. Qatar 37. Bahrain 38. Pakistan 39. Egypt 40. Saudi Arabia 41. Kuwait 42. Iraq 43. Lebanon Americas 44. United States of America 45. Canada 46. Brazil 47. Chile