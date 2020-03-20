Gambia: Qnet Has the Potential to Address Unemployment in the Gambia - Rep

An independent representative of QNET online networking and marketing firm in The Gambia has told The Point in a recent interview that his firm has all the potential to address the unemployment rate in the country.

Muhammed Sanneh said QNET is a viable venture and a place of non-discrimination that gives people the liberty to manage their finance by themselves, saying they are in The Gambia to address unemployment and transform the lives and livelihood of people.

He also revealed that QNET is the fastest growing business in the industry that can empower the youth to earn a better living for themselves with less dependency.

Mr Sanneh added that when people join QNET, it gives them few periods to develop themselves.

According to him, the business was introduced in Malaysia 1998. He said once one pays the requirement amount to be qualified to be a member or have a contract with the company, he is guaranteed for ninety days and incase of any eventuality, his will be replaced by his next of kin.

However, he said it is only people above 18 years that are allowed to join the business, encouraging interested persons to make the best use of the opportunity, as the company is here to fight poverty and help you in the transformation of the lives of people.