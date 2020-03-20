Gambia: Coronavirus Outbreak Discontinues Gambian Leagues

20 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Coronavirus outbreak in The Gambia has stopped the country's league competitions after president Adama Barrow banned public gatherings on Tuesday.

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has now decided to suspend all the league matches for twenty-one days after consultation with relevant football authorities. It says it will continue to involve its stakeholders and monitor the condition as government takes measure in scuffling coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Real De Banjul are currently topping the 2019-2020 first division league table with 29 points after fourteen matches.

