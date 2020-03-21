Nigeria: COVID-19 - Sterling Bank Offers Free Medicals

Sterling Bank is offering Nigerians free access to quality healthcare service through digital channels for a period of 90 days in response to calls by the World Health Organization (WHO) to maintain social distance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the bank said that the service is part of the Bank's social intervention plans, aimed at cushioning the effects of the Covid19 and keep people safe at this critical period.

Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors, Sterling Bank PLC, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, according to the statement, held that the health sector is one of the five sectors that the Bank has invested in.