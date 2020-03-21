Nigeria: Free Health Care for 20 Million Postponed Over COVID-19

The Integrated Medical Outreach Programme, launched this week to offer free health care to 20 million Nigerians, has been suspended on account of Covid-19.

I-MOP was scheduled to hold on March 23 but the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency said the outbreak of Covid-19 would "unavoidably affect the rollout of the I-MOP initiative."

It comes after public-health officials recommended a stop to gatherings that involve more than 50 persons.

"Experts have recommended that crowded places be avoided to reduce chances of spreading the virus," said NPHCDA executive director Faisal Shuaib.

"Thus, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has temporarily suspended the I-MOP intervention being an activity that will pull Nigerians to health facilities in large numbers."

As such, the story on page 16 in this publication should be disregarded as new date for the programme will be announced in due course.