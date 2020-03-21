Nigeria: Free Health Care for 20 Million Postponed Over COVID-19

21 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Judd-Leonard Okafor

The Integrated Medical Outreach Programme, launched this week to offer free health care to 20 million Nigerians, has been suspended on account of Covid-19.

I-MOP was scheduled to hold on March 23 but the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency said the outbreak of Covid-19 would "unavoidably affect the rollout of the I-MOP initiative."

It comes after public-health officials recommended a stop to gatherings that involve more than 50 persons.

"Experts have recommended that crowded places be avoided to reduce chances of spreading the virus," said NPHCDA executive director Faisal Shuaib.

"Thus, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has temporarily suspended the I-MOP intervention being an activity that will pull Nigerians to health facilities in large numbers."

As such, the story on page 16 in this publication should be disregarded as new date for the programme will be announced in due course.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.