South Africa: SA Receives Chinese Boost to Contain Pandemic

Johannesburg — A CHINESE technology company and the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association have donated R3 million (US$170 596) to support efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Southern African country.

Huawei Technologies handed over a R1 million donation to South Africa's Department of Health.

The rest of the donation came from the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association.

Spawn Fan, the Huawei South Africa Chief Executive Officer, said the company was a committed information and communications technology (ICT) as well as social partner to South African business, government and society.

"This donation is our obligation as a concerned party," Fan said.

The executive added that digital connectivity would help to make the management and containment of the virus more efficient.

"We believe that the power of connectivity and technology and we are committed to harnessing ICT in the fight against coronavirus in South Africa and on the continent," he said.

He highlighted the success of remote education, remote health services and working from home during quarantine periods in China.

"Coronavirus is not just a threat to life, its knock-on effects on livelihoods and the economy must also be managed," Fan said.

Dr Zweli Mkhize, South African Minister, hailed the donation as a very important mark of friendship, solidarity and partnership from Huawei and other Chinese businesses.

He said there had been a huge amount of lessons that South Africa and the world had learnt from China's management of the virus.

Mkhize said despite some 80 000 infections in the Asian country, none of the infected individuals were South African.

South Africa has confirmed over 200 cases of the virus.