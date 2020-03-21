Zimbabwe: Mutare City in Bid to Upgrade Hospital to Handle Coronavirus Cases

21 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MUTARE mayor Blessing Tandi says the border city was still in the process of mobilising resources to upgrade Mutare Infectious Diseases Hospital so it could meet the standards of an isolation site.

He was addressing the media on his council's state of preparedness in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic which has devastated the entire globe.

"We appeal to international community and the corporate world to assist us in this regard. As a local authority; we may not be able to meet this in shortest possible time," he said.

Tandi said they refer all suspected cases of Coronavirus to Harare's Wilkins Infectious Hospital for isolation and further management.

He said the city was on high alert due to its proximity to the Mozambican border, adding that porous borders were posing a serious threat to the city.

"We are on high alert due to our proximity to the border and also our porous border poses a huge threat to the city.

"In the event of the suspected cases, the victim will be transferred to Wilkins in Harare for isolation and further management," said Tandi.

The city father said Mutare's environmental health practitioners department was being updated of visitors from high risk countries coming to the city and they were being monitored for a period of 21 days.

"Our environmental health practitioners are monitoring visitors from high risk countries for a period of 21 days.

"We have embarked on a sensitisation project effectively in 19 wards working together Chenhaka Arts group. We will also be visiting work places in the city," said Tandi.

He also said they were recruiting extra nurses and Environmental Technicians to ensure they adequately fight the pandemic.

"We have also assembled a rapid response team in case of emergency and we are also recruiting nurses," said the mayor.

Speaking at the launch of Zimbabwe's preparedness and response plan for global corona virus pandemic, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said all preventative measures that the government has put in place would remain activated until World Health Organisation (WHO) removed the Covid-19 health alert.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

