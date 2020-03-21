Zimbabwe: Johanne Masowe Church Leaders Gather Congregants to Tell Them to Stop Gathering

CHURCH leaders at the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect in Harare have urged followers to stop attending service in line with a government ban on public gatherings earlier this week.

The ban was a pre-emptive measure against the looming outbreak and possible spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Madzibaba Silvester, the leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu, which congregates at the Coca Cola area along the Harare-Chitungwiza road, on Friday told congregants not to attend the regular Friday gatherings until the rampaging disease is tamed.

"We have decided to heed the President's call because we have to follow what the government tells us to do. So, right now, we only gathered here so that we tell our congregants on the new developments," said Madzibaba Silvester.

"Our church members come from different areas so we had to congregate today so that we can break the news to those who did not know about this then we leave."

Madzibaba Wellington also said apart from following the laws of the country, as a church, they also understood the dangers and impact of the deadly Covid-19.

"We understand that Coronavirus has killed many people all around the world and it is our duty as the people of Zimbabwe and as church leaders to abide by the rules set by our government which is why we are here today, we pray that this pandemic will end soon," said Madzibaba Wellington.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday banned all mass gatherings of over 100 people as a way of averting the possible spread of the coronavirus, which has to date, killed over 10 000 people worldwide.

Mnangagwa promised that his government was committed to tackling the virus as the surveillance and early detection mechanisms have been put in place.