Tanzania: Party Begins Process of 'Evicting' Three of Its Members From Prison

THE deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) continued to dominate world news as more and more people get infected, with governments taking drastic measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

Apart from that, there was drama in Tanzania as members of an opposition political party got slapped with jail terms or heavy fines after they were convicted of having done wrong; and the whole nation was mobilized to get these politicians out of jail.

As we saw last week, newspapers are making every effort to show their presence on the internet, and some, like the Resident, which comes out in Swahili, have an instant edition translated into English. The edition of 12 March had the following headline: "Party begins the process of 'evicting' A, B and C from Prison".

Now, it is not common that a person slapped with a jail sentence will find themselves getting evicted from jail. "Eviction" means forcing one to leave say a building, room, office, piece of land and so on. It means: "to expel someone from a property especially with the support of the law".

Evicting one from prison could actually be good news. The body of the news item read as follows: 'Today, three MPs, A, B, and C have been released from jail, after 'fining' Shs 110 million". Yes, the three MPs were released (not evicted) from jail, not after "fining", but, after paying fines totaling Shs 110 million, apparent raised by well wishers.

Another politician, Dr M: "left yesterday after paying a fine of Sh 30 million, funds raised by members of the Party Region in Dar es Salaam led by the Party's ideology and propaganda secretary, Humphrey 'Slowly' (!!!). You may be wondering what "propaganda" means.

According to the Longman's dictionary, propaganda means: "information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a political cause or point of view". If you are in the know of local politics, you may be aware that there is a prominent Party official known as Humphrey Polepole.

It is not common to translate names from one language to the other but whoever effects the instant translation of the Resident's news items thought you could do so. "Polepole" is both a name and an adverb which can be translated into "Slowly".

Thus, instead of having "Humphrey Polepole" we have "Humphrey Slowly." Even after the three were released from jail, there was still more work to do since, not all convicted party members were out of prison.

An opposition party spokesperson is quoted as saying: "We believe Tanzanians have continued to contribute. We still have a shortfall of Sh 90 million, we believe by Friday we will be able to 'get rid of them all'". It is not clear what the writer meant by "get rid of them all".

It could mean clearing the remaining amount of the fines, or it could mean getting the rest of party members still incarcerated, out of jail.

Whatever was the case, there was what the Custodian (14 March, p. 2) described as: "twists and turns and apparent political games in the process. On Thursday, both the Opposition Political Party and State House claimed to have made payments for Iringa Urban MP, Mr PM who had been slapped with a 40m/= fine".

A day or two later, this MP, Mr PM had strong words for Mr Humphrey "Slowly", as reported in the Good Citizen, that he (Slowly) should desist from acting as PM's family spokesperson, and that he, PM, had a "course" he was committed to, that of promoting good governance.

No, MP PM does not mean to say that he is registered for a course of study with some institution, but that he was promoting a "cause'".

Here, "cause" (not course) means: "a principle, aim or movement to which one is committed and which one is prepared to defend or advocate". Have a nice weekend, and take all the necessary provisions against the spread of the coronavirus.