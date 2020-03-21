South Africa: Coronavirus - Union to Fight for Doctor's Right to Safety

21 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Trade union Solidarity will next week approach to the Labour Court after a doctor's application for leave was declined and she was forced to continue to see more patients.

Dr Megan Martin had asked for leave after she had treated a patient at the Levai Mbatha Community Health Centre who showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The union said it was taking the case to court after the health centre allegedly failed to give an undertaking that Martin would be placed on leave, pending the test results of the patient, by 10:00 on Friday, in response to a letter of demand.

"Health practitioners will play a decisive role in the fight against Covid-19. We have to protect them so they can protect us. In this case, we are not only acting on behalf of health professionals, but also on behalf of South Africans in general," Solidarity's chief executive, Dr Dirk Hermann, said on Friday.

"Solidarity expects an avalanche of legal cases arising from Covid-19 because of the legal uncertainty that prevails."

Obligation

The union said it was any institution's legal obligation to ensure the safety of its employees, and to adhere to the protocols required with regard to Covid-19.

"As Solidarity's demand was not met, we will bring an urgent application to ensure her safety and that of her patients," the union's head of labour law services, Anton van der Bijl, said.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the department would be able to respond only if and when a summons is served.

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.