Nigeria: Abuja Residents Besiege Shopping Malls, Markets

Residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs are 'invading' major shopping malls and local markets to shop for food and other household items in anticipation that the government might order a lock down following increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Some of the major supermarkets which have witnessed what an observer described as unprecedented patronage in the last 48 hours, according to investigations, are NEXT Carry 'N Carry in Jahi, outlets of Sahad Stores in various parts of the city as well as Shoprite outlets along Airport Road, Jabi and Central Area, among others.

Residents were also seen shopping at local markets in Nyanya and Karu (Abuja) as well as Mararaba in Nasarawa State.

The unusual traffic situation at Sahad Stores close to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aroused the curiosity of our correspondent.

THISDAY investigations revealed that motorists who caused the traffic build-up were on queue to access Sahad Stores, thereby making it difficult for other road users to move freely.

Some shoppers, who spoke with our correspondent said they had no choice than to stockpile food items in anticipation of a possible lock down over COVID-19 outbreak.

Items in hot demand are cereals, protein, beverages, cabohydrates, toiletries and other household items.

A resident, who simply identified herself as Obiageli told THISDAY that when she heard about the shopping spree by Abuja residents on Wednesday, she called her husband to visit any Shoprite outlet and shop for the family.

A visit to Karu Market in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) where our correspondent went to buy some items showed that most of the shopping centred around garri, beans, rice and protein.

The residents, who could afford to buy household items in Abuja are already buying and stockpiling basic necessities in anticipation that the government might order a closure of markets and other public facilities.