Nigeria: One Killed, Six Injured as Rainstorm Renders 400 Homeless in Ondo

One person was killed and six persons were injured during a rainstorm that rendered about 400 persons homeless in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The storm, which accompanied rain that was said to have lasted not more than 30 minutes ravaged Olu Foam, Omoniyi Estate and Igoba area of Akure.

The deceased, Faith Utobo, according to his father, Mr. Daniel Utobo went to church for evening service when the rain started.

Utobo, a retired civil servant said his son died as a result of the injury sustained when the church building collapsed during the rainstorm.

The rain also destroyed several electric poles and the roofs of some building were totally blown off.

When journalists visited the community, affected residents were seen removing blown off roofs from the streets just as carpenters were hired to remove roofs that fell on other buildings.

Some residents were seen with their properties outside their houses. A community leader, Mr. Ayeni Abayomi said "What happened yesterday was beyond human knowledge and imagination. It started around 6p.m. It was the worst. It destroyed over 80 houses. Most of our properties have been destroyed."

A woman, Mrs. Helen Eniola, described the situation as terrible and devastating.

"The rain started and what we heard was a big storm. Our properties were destroyed. We lost many things here. I was inside the house but nobody died."

Another victim, Afolabi Oluwatoyin, thanked God that nothing happened to her and three children.

"We were inside when it started. I am only begging for help to enable me have roof over my head."

A retiree, Femisola Olofinsawo, urged the Ondo State Government to come to their aid to ameliorate their sufferings.

"We need assistance because of the havoc caused by the rain. The shop I have has been blown off. We are pleading for the state or federal government to come to our aid.

The rain started and the next thing we hear was a heavy breeze and the houses started collapsing. There is nobody the thing did not affect. My own is not a problem but my neighbour that my roof destroyed their house."