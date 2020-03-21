Nigeria: FCT Records 29 Suspected Cases

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has declared that there were no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Territory. This is also coming on the heel of its decision to restrict the number of congregants at places worship at any given time to 50.

The Director FCT Primary Health Care, Dr. Josephine Okechukwu, who allayed the fear of the outbreak of the contagious virus in Abuja, said last night that 29 suspected cases of Coronavirus were investigated by the health authority after the individuals manifested symptoms similar to the disease.

She said results of the test carried out on the suspected cases proved negative after they were monitored and their blood samples taken to the National Disease Control Centre in Abuja.

Okechukwu said the suspected cases were a mixture of Nigerians and foreigners residing in the FCT.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media, Abubakar Sani, the FCTA said the decision to curb the number of worshippers at places of worship, was taken on yesterday night, after the FCT Minister Muhammed Musa Bello and Christian and Muslim religious leaders across the territory met on how to present a robust response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from mosques and churches, the FCTA also said the restriction measure on maximum number of people would also apply to social gatherings at event centres, football viewing centres, night clubs to mention a few.

The essence of the restriction, according to the FCT authority was to make tracking of suspected cases, if any, easier for the health authorities.

FCT residents were also enjoined not to engage in panic buying but should always seek for information about Coronavirus from the FCT Public Health Department and other government agencies.

Religious leaders and worshippers were also enjoined to follow all laid down health protocols as stipulated by the relevant health authorities for the control of the virus while intensifying prayers for the safety of all Nigerians.