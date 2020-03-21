Nigeria: FG Suspends Medical Outreach

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA) has suspended the implementation of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme earlier scheduled to commence from March 23rd till March 27 in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to the outbreak and increase in the Coronavirus in Nigeria. The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib said that the suspension was in line concerns over the increase in number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Relations at NPHCDA, Mohammad Ohitoto said the outbreak would unavoidably affect the rollout of the I-MOP initiative. "Experts have recommended that crowded places be avoided to reduce chances of spreading the virus. Thus, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has temporarily suspended the I-MOP intervention being an activity that will pull Nigerians to health facilities in large numbers," he said. He said the management of the NPHCDA has assured Nigerians that a new date will be communicated in due course. He also expressed the hope that with the measures being put in place by the federal and state governments, the epidemic will be contained in the shortest possible time.