Nigeria: Rivers Government Closes Schools, Directs Restriction of Religious Activities

The Rivers State Government has announced the closure of all schools in the state with effect from Monday, March 23 and directed all religious organisations to restrict their activities as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The government also said it would punish institutions that violate the order.

In a state-wide broadcast yesterday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the action was taken in the interest of Rivers State.

The closure affects public and private Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions, he said.

He said: "Based on the above precautionary measures, the state can be described to be at an alert state. To further strengthen our resolve to protect our citizens, the State Government has taken the following decisions: All schools in the state are to be closed down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020, and all religious organisations are to restrict their activities."

Wike said that his administration took the decision with a deep sense of responsibility.

He said: "As you are aware, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described Coronavirus as a global pandemic. This development calls for collective action by all well-meaning citizens.

"As a responsive government, even though we have not had a confirmed case of Coronavirus, we did not rest on our oars as we set-up a Five-man Inter-ministerial committee to carry out an aggressive public enlightenment that will protect all those living and doing business in the state from the disease.

"This decision was taken because we understand that we are the headquarters of the Hydrocarbon Industry and also a major commercial hub in the country that attracts people from all walks of life."

The Rivers State governor noted that with actions taken, the state was alert to address any situation.

"The committee had since its inauguration carried out stakeholder engagement with Community Development Committees, Religious Groups, Principals and Head teachers of schools, Traders Association, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Military, Paramilitary, Police, International Oil Companies and The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON).

"In addition to this, radio and television jingles, flyers and billboards have been fully utilised by the committee to pass the prevention message to all the nooks and crannies of the State," he said.

The governor added: "The State Ministry of Health has also been empowered to set up intervention resources: 158 Surveillance and Ad-hoc personnel have been trained; One Treatment Centre, Holding Centres in the Two Teaching Hospitals and all General Hospitals in the State are fully functional.

"All Health Workers, both private and public have been trained and briefed on Infection Control Measures and appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Hand Sanitizers have been procured, Infrared thermometers have been procured and Stockpiling of other commodities and equipment and we have redoubled surveillance at our Airports, Seaports, Waterways and Land routes."

The governor pleaded for the understanding of Rivers people.

He said: "My dear good people of Rivers State, as painful as these decisions may seem, it is a sacrifice we must make to protect ourselves in the face of recent developments.

"Let me assure all those resident in the State that the State Government under my leadership is ready and willing to protect their lives at all times.

"May I therefore call for the understanding and collective support of all and sundry to keep our State safe from Coronavirus. Together, we shall win with God on our side."

Meanwhile, the state government has said it would monitor compliance with the directive in closure of schools and vowed to deal with defaulters.

It said it would withdraw the operational licence of any private school in the state that violates the order of closure of schools as directed by the governor to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, addressing journalists later in the day, said a five-man committee had already been set up to monitor compliance.

Ebeku said: "With a deep sense of solemnity and responsibility, I must say that these are not good times in our world. The scourge of the virus called Coronavirus or Covid-19 is ravaging virtually all countries of the world. The World Health Organisation has warned African countries to prepare for the worst.

"Earlier, the State Governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as a dynamic and responsible leader, has through a state-wide broadcast, announced that all schools in the state should be closed with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

"This is a painful but necessary decision to protect the people of Rivers State, particularly our school-going children from the pandemic. The order of closure affects all schools, both public and private, and from primary to University level.

"In furtherance of this decision, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has directed that I set up a committee to monitor compliance with the order for closure of schools. I have since set up a five-man committee, which has been mandated to move round the state and ensure compliance.

"For the avoidance of doubt, any private school that violates the closure order will have its operational licence withdrawn forthwith."