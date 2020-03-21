Nigeria: COVID-19 - Italian Index Case Recovers, Discharged

The Italian that brought Coronavirus to Nigeria has fully recovered and has been discharged. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who broke the news to THISDSAY last night, said the Italian tested negative to the virus twice and was thus allowed to go home.

On the same day, the Nigerian government announced the inclusion of Austria and Sweden on the list of countries affected by the coronavirus travel ban, while the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja might eventually be shut, as part of measures to contain the virus.

The number of people who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic globally has now exceeded 10,000, with more than 232,000 infected in 158 countries and territories, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) tally based on official data, as at yesterday morning.

"You can quote me, he has been discharged. He is now clean of the virus," the governor told THISDAY.

The Italian, Nigeria's index case of coronavirus, flew into the country from Milan on February 24.

He had lodged at a hotel close to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, before moving to Ewekoro in Ogun state, the next day, for a job at the cement company in the town.

He fell sick on the third day of his stay in the country and tested positive for the disease two days after.

In total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, most of them in Europe (4,932) and Asia (3,431). Italy is the worst affected country with 4,032 fatalities, followed by China with 3,248, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, and Iran with 1,433.

The virus can cause respiratory failure, particularly in the elderly.

The number of infections and deaths in the rest of the world has surpassed those in China, which appears to have staunched the virus with strict measures including a complete quarantine of Wuhan since January.

As the toll surged in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the national lockdown, which had been copied around Europe, would be extended beyond April 3.

Italy yesterday reported a record 627 new deaths from coronavirus and saw its world-leading toll surpass 4,000 despite government efforts to stem the pandemic's spread.

The Mediterranean country's daily death rate is now higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan's Hubei province.

Italy's previous one-day record death toll was 475 on Wednesday.

Italy has seen more than 1,500 fatalities from COVID-19 in the past three days alone.

It has now recorded the five highest one-day tolls officially registered around the world.

Italy's total number of deaths now stands and 4,032. Infections rose by nearly 6,000 to 47,021.

The nation of 60 million currently accounts for 36.6 per cent of the world's coronavirus deaths.

"There are so many people walking around who have the virus and who are at risk of infecting others," Matteo Bassetti, the director of the infectious diseases department at Genoa's San Martino clinic, told Italy's AGI news agency.

"The 40,000 cases we are talking about could actually be 100 times higher."

The Italian government intends to extend a ban on public gatherings and the shutdown of almost all businesses past their March 25 deadline.

Regional leaders and city mayors are urging the Italian government to adopt even tougher restrictions such as a ban on outdoor exercises and the closure of all stores on Sundays.

France also mooted extending its two-week lockdown ordered this week by President Emmanuel Macron, as the interior minister blasted "idiots" who flout home confinement rules and put others at risk.

In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez announced a "preventative and compulsory" lockdown from yesterday to March 31, while Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state will close its famed beaches as well as restaurants and bars for 15 days to try to contain the pandemic.

The disease continued to hit high-profile figures with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Monaco's Prince Albert II and at least a half-dozen NBA players in the United States among those testing positive.

Countries are taking increasingly drastic steps to stem infections, with Australia and New Zealand banning non-residents from arriving.

The United States warned against international travel due to the pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.

Britain closed dozens of London Underground stations and shut down schools.

The EU closed its borders to outsiders and in many countries bars, restaurants and most shops have closed their doors until further notice.

Spain, which is on a near-total lockdown, on Thursday ordered all hotels to close immediately.

Spain has postponed formal funerals and wakes for coronavirus victims in the worst affected areas of Madrid and Barcelona.

Elena Guijarro, a 25-years-old physiotherapist from the capital, was been forced to bury her father while her mother and brother are still ill in hospital being with the virus.

FG Adds Austria, Sweden to Travel Ban List

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has announced the inclusion of Austria and Sweden to the list of countries affected by the travel ban in the light of the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of PTF on COVID -19, said Austria and Sweden had been included to join China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland on which flight restriction was earlier placed.

The addition of the two European nations now brings the total number of countries affected by the travel ban imposed by Nigeria to 15.

Lagos, Abuja Airports Will Be Shut Later

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday in Abuja said even though the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja might not be shut immediately, the two airports would eventually be shut someday.

Sirika who made the submission while speaking with State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said other international airports in the country would be shut today in enforcement of the travel ban placed on countries with huge volume of COVID-19.

Asked why the Lagos and Abuja airports with the highest volume of international flights would not be shut in the face of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, he said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had the responsibility to take the best decision, reiterating however, that all the airports would yet be shut at a given time.

"Well I think differently, this is my individual perspective. At some points these airports must be closed, this is my opinion. But like I said, there is Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to which I am a member.

"But certainly and definitely at some point, these airports must be closed (Abuja and Lagos), all of them in Nigerian will be closed. I think it is the safest thing to do because these things, they multiply exponentially.

Earlier in the day, President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Nigerians especially over the spread of COVID-19 around the world.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president noted that protecting Nigerian citizens from the disease was the federal government's priority.

According to the statement, Buhari who made the remarks while receiving the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in State House, advised members of the commission to ensure that the safety and security of pilgrims are guaranteed.

Sanwo-Olu Orders Arrest, Dispersal of Large Gatherings

Following Lagosians utter disregard to the state government's pronouncement on religious gathering and large gatherings, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest and disperse any large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

In the same vein, the government has ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a live broadcast on the Coronavirus yesterday said also cautioned residents against panic-buying of the Chloroquine drug, foodstuff, and other household items.

According to the Governor, several religious outfits defied the order earlier issued by the government and conducted their services including Friday congregational prayer (Jummah prayer).

"To protect and save lives, law enforcement agencies, especially the Police, have been directed to enforce compliance with the directive against any assemblage of a large number of people at any location.

"You will all agree with me that these times call for us all to act responsibly and abstain from all large outings or gatherings of any kind, be they academic, family, professional, political, religious or social", the governor said.

According to him, investigation revealed that the disease often spread easily at a large gathering.

"In South Korea, and Singapore, the disease spread largely through organized religious gatherings. The issue is of course not cause religion, but that the virus can spread through any large assemblage of people or gathering".

He ordered that all tertiary institutions in the state be shut down immediately to also prevent any further spread of the disease.

"We have also, following due consultations, announced the closure of all public and private schools in Lagos State with effect from next Monday, March 23, 2020; and I hereby direct that all Lagos State tertiary institutions shut down immediately," Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor, who is the Incident commander on the Coronavirus also announced proscription of a large assemblage of people in any form to halt the spread of the disease.

Sanwo-Olu started by acknowledging that it was a trying period for leaders and citizens all over the world, noting that the virus had impacted every part of the globe negatively, with a heavy toll on human beings and the global economy.

He said: "the impact has been enormous, on households, healthcare systems, global supply chains, and the global economy."

He warned on the reported use of chloroquine to suppress Coronavirus, while cautioning residents to avoid consumption of chloroquine without prescription, noting that it could cause more harm than good in their system.

"On our part, we are going to commence a clinical trial of Chloroquine at our facility. What I advise the community is that this drug has significant side effects. It is not a drug that you should use without medical supervision.

"We are also extremely prepared and capable of containing the threat that the Coronavirus represents. Our bio-secure isolation facility at the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba is equipped and able to contain the disease.

"As the Chief Incident Commander of Lagos State, it is my duty to update you regularly on this disease, and on the steps we are taking, in Lagos State, to fight it, working in close collaboration with the Federal Government and other partners, including the private sector."

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that there are eleven confirmed cases in the State, with eight among them under isolation and in admission in the biosecurity facility in Yaba.

The governor also announced that the Italian index case had tested negative, and would be discharged soon.

WHO: 20 Vaccines Being Developed to Tackle Virus

The World Health Organisation representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, yesterday said WHO had received certification requests for 40 coronavirus tests, as 20 vaccines are being developed.

"As of this moment, the WHO has received 40 requests to consider and approve diagnostics tests, 20 vaccines are being developed, and many medicines are in clinical trials. We are expecting first results in several weeks," she said.

Ehanire: All States to Set Up Isolation Centres

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja shortly after the end of the Inter-ministerial Presidential Committee on Containment of Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said the 36 states government and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had been asked to set up isolation centres to compliment the existing ones.

He said currently "there are about 350 intensive care units across the country designated to cater for Coronavirus emergency."

While giving update on the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Ehanire said there are currently 12 confirmed cases, while the earlier two cases, the Italian index case and his main contact had been treated and discharged.

Speaking on the endorsement made by United States president Donald Trump regarding the efficacy of Chloroquine for treatment of Coronavirus, the minister said that the federal government did not accept it.

He said although the government was not limiting options for dealing with the virus, it would always be guided by the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

"Chloroquine is no longer being used in Nigeria. President Trump made some pronouncements about Chloroquine but we are not going to accept that, we are going to be working with WHO's recommendation," he said.

NMA Orders Striking Doctors Back to Work

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association has directed all its members currently on strike to suspend their action as part of efforts to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The association's President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, gave the directive at a news conference yesterday in Abuja.

Faduyile said that the directive was one of the NMA's guidelines towards the management of the COVID-19.

He said, "We direct all state branches of NMA to set up a five-man committee of health professionals including doctors, pharmacists, and nurses to monitor the level of preparedness and management of our hospitals.

"This committee should interact with the different committees set up by their respective state governors and FCT Minister.

"In line with the above, we direct all medical associations that have declared strikes against their management to suspend all actions as the national NMA shall take over the disputes and interact with the different organs/agencies of government.

"In this regard, the Association of Resident Doctors of FCTA, Gombe, ESUT-Parklane and Kaduna as well as NMA Cross Rivers are directed to report back to work and treat Nigerians.

"This gesture is geared towards treating fellow Nigerians notwithstanding the inhuman treatment meted on our members nationwide."

WAEC Postpones Examination

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination has been postponed indefinitely, as part of effort to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

The West African Examinations Council made this known in a statement yesterday.

The statement quoted WAEC Nigeria's Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, as saying that the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Areghan said the timetable for the examination would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

Fayemi Directs Ekiti Civil Servants to Work from Home

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday barred social, political, religious and family gatherings of more than 20 persons as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

The governor, who announced that "all public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday, March 23", also directed that "all non-essential workers in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday, March 23".

Fayemi, in a statewide broadcast in Ado Ekiti, said: "Now that we are aware of its presence in our midst, we must leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti State coronavirus (COVID-19) free. We must combat and curtail its spread by ensuring our people are actively involved in government's efforts to fight this global pandemic. While the world frantically searches for a cure, our best and only defense is prevention."

Ekiti on March 18 recorded its first case of coronavirus.

He listed the non-essential workers in private and public sectors who should work from home to include civil and public servants from level 12 and below; except essential services like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, and security guards/watchmen in public institutions.

NCDC Warns against use of Chloroquine for Treatment

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) warned against the use of Chloroquine for the treatment of Coronavirus. According to the NCDC, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not approved the use of Chloroquine for the treatment of Coronavirus.

The NCDC declared: "WHO has not approved the use of Chloroquine for #COVID-19 management. Scientists are working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for this disease. Please, do not engage in self-medication. This will cause harm and can lead to death."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Senior Special Assistant on Health, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih also warned against indiscriminate use of Chloroquine for the prevention of Coronavirus. He said some hospitals in the state were now receiving patients suffering from Chloroquine poisoning.

She urged people against massive consumption of Chloroquine as a measure to fight Coronavirus. According to her, there is a lot of unverified information in circulation about the pandemic, and that it was important for people to be sure of their facts before taking any medication.

California Governor Orders 40 million Residents to Stay at Home

United States' state of California's 40 million people were under lockdown yesterday in the most drastic quarantine efforts by a US state to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, as the global toll surged.

The United States was fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a virus treatment, President Donald Trump said, as he lashed out at China for not informing the world earlier about the original outbreak.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the lockdown would begin Thursday evening in "recognition of our interdependence".

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country could "turn the tide" on coronavirus within 12 weeks - but only if people heed advice to avoid social contact.

Okowa: Vessels Arriving Delta Ports to Observe 14-Day Quarantine

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that as precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic, all incoming sea vessels to the three ports in the state would observe a 14-day quarantine period to be cleared by the Port Health personnel before berthing.

Governor Okowa, who said this in a statement yesterday, added that arrival cards would be completed by all in-bound passengers and crew in the two airports in Warri and Asaba and at the three seaports in Warri, Koko, and Sapele. All passengers arriving Asaba Airport are already subjected to temperature measurement;

Okowa said although there was no confirmed case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state, but that the government established a purpose-built and well-equipped isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba to handle any emergency.

He said these were among proactive steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of the disease and stop transmission if it occurred.

He also directed that "all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are to be closed effective Thursday, March 26, 2020 for 30 days. Parents should endeavour to provide hand sanitisers for their children.

"Hand wash stations must also be provided at easily identifiable points in the markets; the leaders of the various market associations to please take note."

Offices must ensure that they are fitted with the right type of sanitisers, he said and that supermarkets, malls, churches and other places of worship should provide hand sanitisers for customers/worshippers.

The State Government, he said would spare no effort or resources to ensure the health, safety and protection of citizens, but that "it is important for us to know that observing proper hygiene and World Health Orgainsation-mandated safety protocols remain the best way to protect ourselves and stop the spread of this virus."

He said the government had embarked on training of healthcare personnel to work at the isolation ward, adding that training and engagement of 129 Red Cross workers across the state was on-going.

The government has identified and established holding rooms in all zonal and all state hospitals; training of five members of the Rapid Response Team in each Local Government Area; and training of laboratory scientists on sample collection.

"We are also assisting in the local production of alcohol-based hand sanitisers The Ministries of Health and Information have been mandated to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to inform and sensitise the public on safety protocols regarding COVID-19," he said.

The governor appealed to Deltans to remain calm and vigilant. "We must not panic. We can easily overcome this threat if we abide by the above measures and all other information from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"We will easily defeat the spread of this virus if everyone sees himself/herself as a potential carrier who does not want to spread the virus. To adopt a superstitious approach as many of us do that 'it is not my portion' could prove to be fatal.

"This is no time for self-medication. If you notice at any point in time that you have fever, do not hesitate to call on the relevant authorities/ or visit the nearest hospital."

By Omololu Ogunmade, Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Olawale Ajimotokan Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos,Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti