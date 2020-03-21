Nigeria: Umahi Shuts Down Schools, Night Clubs

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has directed for the immediate close down of all private and public nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

The directive was part of measures to contain any possible spread of the ravaging dreaded Coronavirus in the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the governor also closed down night clubs and other night activities in the state.

Umahi also directed the Ministry of Health and State Committee on Anti Coronary Virus to deploy all health officers to all market, rice mills, banks and other public event management centres to carry out test on people randomly.

The statement reads: "I am directed by His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, to request all private and public schools from nursery and primary schools, secondary and tertiary institutions to round off and close down their school activities by twelve noon of 20th March, 2020."

"Government is by this announcement directing all security agencies to ensure that all private and public schools are immediately close down in line with this directives.

"The Ministry of Health and State Committee on Anti coronary virus are hereby directed that they should deploy all health officers to all markets, rice mills, quarry ,banks and other public event management centers to carry out test on people randomly."

"All the night clubs and other night activities are by this announcement closed down. Every gathering of more than 50 persons in our religious worship centers are hereby prohibited. All markets and religious centers must deploy a strategy of hand sanitizers and deploy other temperature checks at their entry and exit places".

"The State Government shall meet with religious Leaders in few days to discuss on the gathering of their worship centers. State shall also start on Monday the 23rd of March, to do stop and test to all people entering Ebonyi State as a way of safe guarding our people".

"The health workers are immediately directed by this announcement by Friday 21st March to move from house to house to use 150 infrared thermometer devices to test all Ebonyians. Government of Ebonyi State has proactively built a testing and quarantine centers at Unity square and the border between Enugu and Ebonyi and shall build more at all the exit and entering points of Ebonyi State as a way of ensuring that the health of everybody entering or exiting Ebonyi State is ascertained. Ebonyians are advised against hand shaking and hogging, eating of animals to have been identified as means of contacting the virus should be avoided as a way of protecting themselves. Coronavirus /Lassar fever scourge are realities in Nigeria and all these are measures taken in Ebonyi state to protect Ebonyians. Ebonyi State Government strongly advised for self-isolation /quarantine for all those coming from outside the Country.

"Prevention is better than cure hence the Government of Ebonyi State has charged everyone to keep his or her environment clean and those that keep pets should be mindful on how they touch the animals as you wash your hands regularly".