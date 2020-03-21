Nigeria: Makinde Calls for Calm, Sets Up Task Force Against Disease

21 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

In response to recent concerns raised by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Governor of Oyo State, Siyi Makinde, has called for calmness amongst the people of the state.

He also revealed that the state had set up a Special Task Force, led by himself, to proceed measures to combat the pandemic in the state, should need be.

He made this revelation through a statement, Thursday and seen by THISDAY.

According to him, "Between yesterday and today, a lot has come to light in Nigeria regarding COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus Disease, which has been ravaging the world for the past few months.

"At a point, some people thought we were immune to this disease. I know some among you may still hold that opinion. Although as stated by our Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, at a press conference this morning, we do not currently have any confirmed case of Coronavirus in Oyo State; we still all need to be more proactive.

"I want to assure you that our administration is doing everything in our power and working with the agencies of the Federal Government, to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of this virus. I urge members of the public to not give in to any form of panic.

"As a people, we can take several measures to beat this virus. It has been shown that maintaining proper hygiene through frequent washing of the hands, scrubbing for 20 seconds with soap and water, and the use of hand sanitisers that are 90 per cent alcohol based, is a key way to prevent the spread of this disease.

"I implore all citizens to make these practices a routine and a priority. Social distancing is also highly encouraged.

"Therefore, as at this moment, the Oyo State Government is setting up the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force led by me. This task force will be holding its first meeting on Friday, March 20, 2020.

"Immediately after the meeting, I will hold a press conference and update you on all decisions reached and so far, implemented.

"The Free Health Mission which was launched on Monday, March 16, 2020, will continue. The mission will be used as a vehicle for disseminating information about Coronavirus prevention and control.

"However, anyone who has shown any known symptoms of COVID-19 such as dry cough, fever, nausea, severe headaches, difficulty breathing and tiredness should please, isolate themselves and call the following Oyo State Ministry of Health helplines, 08038210122, 08023229267 or 08073431342.

"Once again, I urge all citizens of Oyo State to remain calm and observe all preventive measures announced by the State and Federal Ministries of Health and their agencies."

