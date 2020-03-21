Nigeria: Covid-19 - NAFDAC Approves Chloroquine for Clinical Trial

21 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

In search of cure for COVID-19, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved the production of chloroquine for clinical trials.

The Director General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, made the announcement yesterday.

According to Adeyeye, NAFDAC was not approving Chloroquine for the treatment of COVlD-19 but for clinical trials to find treatment for the virus.

"NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that can be used for Coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration, but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials.

"Therefore, the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials," Adeyeye said.

Furthermore, she called on experts and researchers that were interested in doing a clinical trial on Chloroquine to approach approved outlets.

"Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of the clinical trial."

