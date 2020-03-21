Senegal: Covid-19 - Senegal Registers 39 Cases

Photo: http://allafrica.com
(file photo)
20 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Senegalese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday additional two new cases bringing the total to 39 cases of Covid-19; 5 patients are being treated.

As of yesterday (Thursday) at midnight all international flights to Dakar have been suspended till 17 April 2020.

"All the hotels and churches are closed and Friday prayers suspended, daily prayers are on but worshippers have been asked not to shake hands"

Reports have it that a Senegalese residing in Italy came on holidays to his native town Touba on 6th March, 2020 and contaminated 20 people including his two wives, children and main.

Similarly, 71 people who visited his house are currently quarantined.

Across, Africa 700 people have been registered in 34 countries with 20 deaths.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.