Senegal: Covid-19 - Senegal Registers 39 Cases

The Senegalese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday additional two new cases bringing the total to 39 cases of Covid-19; 5 patients are being treated.

As of yesterday (Thursday) at midnight all international flights to Dakar have been suspended till 17 April 2020.

"All the hotels and churches are closed and Friday prayers suspended, daily prayers are on but worshippers have been asked not to shake hands"

Reports have it that a Senegalese residing in Italy came on holidays to his native town Touba on 6th March, 2020 and contaminated 20 people including his two wives, children and main.

Similarly, 71 people who visited his house are currently quarantined.

Across, Africa 700 people have been registered in 34 countries with 20 deaths.