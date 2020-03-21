Nigeria: More States Shut Down Schools

20 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

More Nigerian states have announced the closure of schools as part of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus. Anambra, Niger, Benue, Lagos and Enugu are the latest states to shut down schools. The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday night, ordered the closing down of all public and private schools from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Similarly, the Niger State Government yesterday directed the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions across the state from Monday, March 23.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, further stated that all public gatherings have been suspended by the state government. Matane disclosed that the closure of the schools, which is for the period of 30 days, and the suspension of all public gathering was with immediate effect.

On its part, the Anambra State Government ordered the closure of all schools in the state. The state government yesterday ordered closure of all schools in the state for an indefinite period on or before March 27. This announcement came while most schools in the state were planning to commence their second term examinations next week.

The Benue State Government also yesterday ordered the closure of all schools in the state with effect from today.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, told journalists shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Makurdi, that the closure was part of measures to prevent Covid-19 from reaching the state.

