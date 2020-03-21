Nigeria: Observe Prayers Online - CAN Tells Churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches in Nigeria to conduct worship and other church services in their homes or online to stem the Covid-19 fears.

President of the association, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said this in a statement yesterday.

According to him, Christians should adhere to the ban on more than 50 people meeting in one place for the purpose of worship or other social gatherings.

"Therefore, use house cell-based service or online service... Services can be broken into shifts of not more than 50 members," Ayokunle said in the release signed by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

The CAN leader also urged Christians across the country to observe Sunday 22 and 29 March, 2020 as days of prayers against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our prayers should be as follows: That God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world; That God should protect Nigerians from this disease and that God should heal those who have been infected already," he said.