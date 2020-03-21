Chad: UNHCR Delivers Much-Needed Aid to Sudanese Refugees in Chad

20 March 2020
UN News Service

Nearly 94 tonnes of emergency aid has been airlifted into Chad to support thousands of people who have fled ongoing violence in Sudan's West Darfur state, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday.

The aid - which includes blankets, jerry cans, mosquito nets and kitchen sets - arrived on Thursday from the UN agency's Global Stockpile in Dubai.

"UNHCR is working around the clock to help people forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution. This shipment will ensure thousands of vulnerable Sudanese families receive much-needed aid", spokesperson Andrej Mahecic told journalists in Geneva.

More than 16,000 Sudanese citizens, mainly women and children, have crossed the border into neighbouring Chad following violent inter-communal clashes in El Geneina, West Darfur state, that first erupted in December.

They arrived exhausted, traumatized and often showing signs of malnutrition, according to UNHCR.

"Most are staying in the open or under makeshift shelters, with little protection from the elements", said Mr. Mahecic.

"Shelter, food, water and basic health care are urgently needed, as refugees are being relocated further away from the border, for safety and protection reasons".

Overall, Chad is hosting around 360,000 Sudanese refugees.

The emergency aid was transported to the country via a UNHCR-chartered Boeing 777.

The humanitarian charter flight, worth $308,000, was organized by UPS, the American package delivery company, through its team in Dubai, and the company fully covered the transportation costs.

The UNHCR global stockpile in Dubai contains reserves of family tents and other shelter materials, in addition to blankets, kitchen sets and other relief items, for more than 250,000 people.

It was established in 2006 and is the agency's largest stockpile in the world.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.