Liberia Confirms Third Coronavirus Case, Contacts Tracing Underway

Monrovia — Liberia has confirmed a third Corovavirus case.

Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that a third person has tested positive for the Coronavirus disease in the country. The new case is 63-year-old Linda Ross, who was immediately taken to the 14 Military Hospital to be treated. Her contacts are being traced.

In the wake of this development, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah will convene an emergency meeting of the Incident Managment Team (IMT) on Saturday, March 21, to review existing health protocols and possibly announce new measures.

The government urges calm as it works tirelessly to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The public will be kept regularly up to date with developments as they unfold.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that the Ms. Ross recently returned from Italy and had gone to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center along with her son, where she was tested positive.