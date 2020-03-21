Namibia: Air Namibia to Continue Servicing Domestic and Regional Routes

National airline recently said inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region will continue to operate until further notice.

Air Namibia's Communications Manager, Paul Nakawa said the airline is in full conformity with the government's resolutions on measures to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"To this effect, Air Namibia suspended the Windhoek-Frankfurt route effective March. 14 for 30 days. Frankfurt, Germany is within the Schengen States," he added.

According to Nakawa, so far, South Africa is not among the countries listed by the government as "high risk" countries.

"According to the 4th (2020) Decision Making Cabinet Resolutions, the reference to point (g): South African Borders, including air travel to remain open to serve as points of entry for Namibians returning home and exit point for visitors from Namibia, and to facilitate trade between the two countries," he noted.

Nakawa meanwhile said thee airline remains on high alert and conformity with all safety measures implemented. "All passengers will be subjected to an extensive screening on arrival," he concluded.