Namibia: Air Namibia to Continue Servicing Domestic and Regional Routes

20 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

National airline recently said inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region will continue to operate until further notice.

Air Namibia's Communications Manager, Paul Nakawa said the airline is in full conformity with the government's resolutions on measures to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"To this effect, Air Namibia suspended the Windhoek-Frankfurt route effective March. 14 for 30 days. Frankfurt, Germany is within the Schengen States," he added.

According to Nakawa, so far, South Africa is not among the countries listed by the government as "high risk" countries.

"According to the 4th (2020) Decision Making Cabinet Resolutions, the reference to point (g): South African Borders, including air travel to remain open to serve as points of entry for Namibians returning home and exit point for visitors from Namibia, and to facilitate trade between the two countries," he noted.

Nakawa meanwhile said thee airline remains on high alert and conformity with all safety measures implemented. "All passengers will be subjected to an extensive screening on arrival," he concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.