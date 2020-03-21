Somalia: Hirshabelle President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle, Appoints New Ministries

21 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of the HirShabelle State of Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Waare, has sacked several ministers from his cabinet and appointed new ones.

A decree from the state president's office announced the dismissal of the ministers of planning and international cooperation, water and energy, education and youth and sports.

In the decree, Ismail Mohamed Noor has been appointed as the new minister of planning and international cooperation, Mohamed Abdalla Ali as the minister of youth and sports.

Abdullahi Abukar Hussein was appointed as minister of education while Salah Mohamed Hassan was appointed as minister of water and energy.

No reason was given for the dismissal of the former ministers.

