Angola Records Two Cases of Coronavirus

Angola has recorded two positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), the country's health minister confirmed on Saturday.

Ms Silvia Lutukuta told journalists the two cases were recorded in two Angolan nationals who were in Portugal and arrived in Angola on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The new developments came as Angolan authorities on Wednesday arrested a medical doctor who spread on WhatsApp an audio claiming there had been a positive coronavirus case in Benguela province.

The rumours arose after a Chinese national was admitted in Benguela General Hospital. Medical officials at the facility said the case is not positive.

The health director in Benguela province Mr António Cabinda denied the claims.

"The Chinese national who arrived Angola on January 15 from Addis Ababa had fever and was diagnosed with malaria. After three days, he had breathing problems and diagnosed pneumonia".

"He has no coronavirus. In fact, he has been in Angola for more than 50 days", Mr Cabinda said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, President João Lourenço declared in a presidential decree, a complete lockdown on all of country's points of entry for a period of 15 days with effect from Friday night.

"All airports, seaports and land borders will be closed", the decree says adding that public events with more than 200 people are also prohibited.

On Thursday, the government also closed all educational institutions for the 15 days with effect on Tuesday March 24.