Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos, Abuja Airports Would Be Closed - Minister

20 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would be closed as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Sirika, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents on Friday, said the five international airports should have been closed instead of singling out three.

The minister, who was asked to explain the reason the international airports in Lagos and Abuja were exempted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said: "Well, I think differently, this is my individual perspective. At some points, these airports must be closed, this is my opinion.

"But like I said, there is Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to which I am a member. But certainly and definitely at some point, these airports must be closed (Abuja and Lagos), all of them in Nigerian will be closed. I think it is the safest thing to do because these things, they multiply exponentially.

"But for a better brief, I think we have the forum, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, they will come up with a statement.

"But I can guarantee you that sooner than later the airports will be closed. We would close down these airports and we would issue the necessary notices to airmen as to what time they would be closed.

"I think it will be very soon. It is better safe than sorry and I think in my opinion, this is my personal opinion, if you want to catch a fish empty the water."

He said the closure of the airports would take effect from Saturday, March 21 by 23:59 pm, adding that people coming from the banned 15 countries will not enter.

Asked on what would happen to the co-travellers of the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on self-isolation, the minister said: "The task force set up by Mr President is actively tracking that and will make sure that any traveler that comes in, any flight that informs us, we will follow each and every individual to further follow development on that individual."

Today, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the closure of three International airports in the country as part of measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)/ Chairman PTF, Boss Mustapha, stated that effective from Saturday March 21, 2020 midnight, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa will be closed to all international flights.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.