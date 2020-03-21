South Africa: UCT Confirms Third Case of Covid-19

21 March 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)
document

Dear colleagues and students

I am writing to inform you that we have confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Our first case was confirmed on Sunday 15 March 2020 and the second case on Thursday 19 March 2020.

The first case was a UCT-employed staff member. The second was a UCT-based visiting researcher associated with a department at UCT. The third case confirmed today, 21 March, is a UCT-employed project manager who worked in the same department as the second case.

In all three instances the Provincial Department of Health confirmed the cases through the prescribed protocol. The three colleagues involved are in quarantine. The Department of Health has also immediately begun contact tracing in the respective cases and those identified as close contacts have been informed and asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

We continue to monitor each case and we wish all three colleagues the best in what is a difficult time. We sincerely trust that they will return to their full health.

Please note we are committed to maintain confidentiality in relation to the medical conditions of staff. This includes the information in relation to testing for whatever infectious or non-infectious diseases a person may have and is an important ethical imperative. Breaking that confidentiality is not acceptable and for healthcare professionals (who include health scientists) is against all moral codes. Naming people in e-mails or over social media platforms, or releasing information about them that could identify them, must be avoided.

Please visit UCT's Coronavirus Disease 2019 feature page on the UCT News website, which has all the relevant information in relation to UCT's response to the pandemic.

Sincerely

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Vice-Chancellor

Read the original article on UCT.

Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.