South Africa: Foreign Travellers Turned Around and Sent Home From Airports

21 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius and Carien Du Plessis

Citizens from high-risk countries arriving at South African airports were left in the lurch on Friday as travel ban regulations kicked into force while they were in mid-air.

Embassies in Pretoria of countries on South Africa's 10-country travel ban list are scrambling to get their nationals -- and some staff members -- home after SAA cancelled all international flights and foreign airlines announced plans to cancel or cut back.

There was confusion and disappointment at airports on Friday as the travel ban kicked in, with only South African citizens and those with permanent residence being allowed to disembark. Hundreds of nationals from high-risk countries, including Iran, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, China and the US were turned back without leaving their planes.

Twenty flights -- from SAA, British Airways, Air China, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Air France and Kulula -- were affected.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, flanked by airport officials, held another face-to-face media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday night about the matter -- with Covid-19 social distancing seemingly not applicable to politicians.

"I want to dismiss the false information going around that the airports are closed or closing. No airport is closing, all operations are normal," he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

