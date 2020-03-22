Namibia: Flight From Europe Lands With 35 People

AN AIRCRAFT carrying 35 people returning to Namibia from coronavirus-hit Europe landed this morning at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The aeroplane belonged to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines which is the flag carrier airline of The Netherlands

The passengers, who were flown from the Netherlands to Namibia, included Namibians and residence permit holders.

The health ministry said the passengers were screened in the aeroplane and when they landed at the airport.

The ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, said immigration formalities were done on the plane and when the passengers disembarked they were taken directly to buses which took them to an isolation facility.

"We are not allowing any other people to come in, the only reason why they came is because they are either Namibians or hold residence permits. We cannot deny them entry if they want to come home," Nangombe said.

He said the passengers are being held under supervised quarantine where they will be monitored.

"The reason for the quarantine for 14 days is that the incubation for the virus is 14 days with a mean of five days. So for that reason we don't want to take a chance because the people are coming from an area of the world where the virus is spreading rapidly. So we had to take those steps to protect the public," he said.

He further said staff at the airport were also protected when dealing with the passengers.