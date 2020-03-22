Somalia: SNA Troops Carry Out an Operation in Middle Shabelle Region

Somali army along with HirShabelle state forces have conducted a joint operation against Al-Shabaab in the rural areas between Jowhar and Bal'ad in the Middle Shabelle region.

The allied troops have managed to clear and secure the road that links the two major towns that witnessed deadly attacks by Al-Shabaab in the past.

Senior regional officials and lawmakers were killed in the ambush attacks on Jowhar-Bal'ad that forced HirShabelle officials to use airplanes to reach Jowhar, the state's capital.

The Somali government has deployed troops to the region who are partnering AU forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab and in efforts to restore stability in the main highway.

Al-Shabaab, despite losing ground is still capable of staging attacks against AU and SNA base as well as car bombs on the main hotels and government installations in Mogadishu.