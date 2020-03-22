Tanzania: Ministry Establishes Department to Oversee Embassies Abroad

THE Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation has established a special property management department that would ensure that Tanzania's planned offices' constructions and residential buildings abroad as embassies are administered efficiently and professionally.

The decision was reached after an advice from the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security and presented in its budget implementation report for the financial year 2020/2021.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi noted that the advice is crucial in implementing their duties effectively, saying: "For that matter, the unit will be functioning under the office of the Assistant Director in the Human Resource department."

Besides the conclusion, the ministry has continued to collaborate with the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) in the execution of the duty as per the available laws.

Explaining further, Prof Kabudi said that his ministry has continued to involve Tanzanians in diaspora in all its development plans and projects.

He said that was a forum for them to participate and contribute in the country's development and encouraged their involvement in law keeping and cooperation as private sector stakeholders.