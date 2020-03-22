Tanzania: COVID-19 - Mara Intensifies Health Checks at Entry Points

22 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ugini Jacob

Mara — HEALTH authorities in Mara Region have intensified COVID-19 spotcheck tests for passengers arriving into the country with an aim of taming the spread of the disease.

"We are conducting and ensuring health screening in all risk areas, including regular washing of hands that is now a must," said Mara Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Florian Tinuga at Sirari border that separates Kenya and Tanzania recently.

Besides Sirari, he mentioned other spot check areas as Musoma airport, Serengeti National Park (SENAPA) and bus stations.

However, he said that if any person would be found with symptoms associated with the viral disease, the patient will be taken to some special isolation areas for further investigations. Authorities in Mara Region have set aside nine quarantine centres for anyone who would show symptoms of coronavirus disease. "In Mara region we have nine District Councils and there is a centre in every council, " pointed out Dr Tinuga.

In addition to that, the RMO said that a team of health personnel with support from the Ministry of Health will receive a special training on how to handle and deal with suspected COVID -19 patients.

Expounding, Dr Tinuga asked Mara Region citizens to continue taking precaution measures including washing hands regularly, saying: "We also request citizens to provide reports whenever they see a person with coronavirus symptoms like coughing and high fever."

