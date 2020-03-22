Tanzania: Govt Intervenes in Sanitizer Prices

SURGE in prices of hand sanitizers, disinfectants and face masks following coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to intervene, urging for more production and importation to control the situation.

The government revealed yesterday that the high price of the products was a result of high demand against low production.

Another given factor was a deliberate move by some unscrupulous traders who create shortage of the products by doing output restriction with intent to lift prices and make super profit at the expense of Tanzanians who struggle to prevent new infections.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa accompanied with officials from the Medical Stores Department (MSD) and Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS) yesterday visited several pharmacies in the city and discovered shocking prices of such medical items.

The team observed that a 60-millilitre and 250-millilitre bottles of sanitizers are sold at 8,000/- and 20,000/- respectively, while MSD sells the same at 2,500/- and 5,500/- respectively.

"The answer to this challenge is for local industries to increase production and importation of these products," Mr Bashungwa said, adding: "However, due to national policy on building an industrial economy, it will be a pleasure to see increase of production in our local industries."

He was speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam before embarking on a field tour to check on prices of the items in the local market.

On the issue of output restriction by some wayward businesspeople, the minister said the tendency was sabotaging the government's efforts in controlling new infections of the disease.

"Investors who engage in such misconduct should know that they violate laws of this land," he warned.

He said the government's regulatory bodies, including the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), was closely monitoring the business trend of the products.

"If we find out there is violation of the law, the government will not hesitate to take legal action. I urge the private sector to continue displaying humanity, particularly during this time of crisis. Even if it is a business opportunity, it has to be with a human face," he insisted.

On his part, TBS director general Dr Yusuf Ngenya, vowed that the TBS will ensure that importation and production of the sanitizers, disinfectants and face masks meet quality standards.

For hand sanitizers, TBS insisted that people should ensure that it contains at least 60 per cent alcohol by looking at attached content information on the bottle.

This is due to the fact that the epidemic of coronavirus spread all over the world has increased the demand for sanitizers and masks, which has propelled several elements in the society to start black-marketing and hoarding it, while another set of unruly traders make a kill by selling fake sanitizers.