Nigerian Military Kills 26 Bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

21 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recently killed about 26 bandits in different locations in Zamfara and Katsina States.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the troops, acting on credible intelligence, killed two bandits in Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He added that the successful operation led to the recovery of 17 rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 and a motorcycle.

Onyeuko also disclosed that the same troops while on patrol at Gando, rescued seven males and two females kidnapped by bandits.

According to him, the victims have been handed over to their families while about 42 cows and 38 sheep were recovered.

He said that troops were currently dominating the area with patrols which, according to him, has helped to build confidence of locals.

Onyeoku further disclosed that the troops had on March 19 responded to a distress call on the movement of bandits with rustled cattle within Gurbin Magarya, Kwari and Garin Gado villages of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, 24 of the bandits were killed in the encounter while 47 rifles, two locally made pistols and three dane guns were recovered.

"The public is hereby encouraged to provide credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

"The Nigerian military and other security agencies remain resolute to the conduct of operation towards security of lives and properties in line with the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.