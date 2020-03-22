Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Bus Service Scraps Standing in Buses

The Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) on Saturday announced restriction of passengers to sitting alone in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Idowu Oguntona, said this in a statement issued by the the LBSL's Public Affairs Officer, Mr Afolabi Olawale.

Oguntona said that the decision was in line with the State Government's directive to limit the number of persons in any crowd to a maximum of 50 across the state.

"As efforts are being made globally to contain the spread of COVID-19, LBSL in conformity with State Government's directives to avoid gathering of more than 50 people will henceforth restrict passengers from standing in all its buses.

"Prior to the index case of COVID-19 in the state and the subsequent directive from the state government, the company has always maintained high hygiene practices in all its buses.

"In view of the current reality of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has started taking some more stringent decisions as part of efforts to contain and limit the spread of the virus.

"Based on our usual operating standards, we would pay more attention to the cleaning of our buses.

"As we speak, we have enhanced our cleaning regime to ensure that all surfaces within our buses are properly disinfected, including the handrails, hand poles, seats, drivers' cabin and dashboards," Oguntona said.

The managing director said that the company was putting in place necessary parameters to check the possible spread of the virus.

Oguntona said: "As we speak now, protective gears are being provided for all our staff that are interacting with commuters.

"The use of sanitisers in all our stations is now continuous, this is in addition to infrared thermometers that are being deployed at the company headquarters and across our stations and depots.

"Apart from the above mentioned measures we are also sensitising all our stakeholders to the measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus and how to conduct themselves to be safe in our buses."

He assured the commuting public that the management of the company would continue to monitor advice and guidance from the government and public health authorities.

Oguntona said that the firm would make further changes as required.

The LBSL boss implored motoring public to always wash their hands more often at least for 20 seconds when they got home, or to work.

He advised them to observe necessary precautions when they sneeze, cough, eat or handle food.

He urged Lagosians to call the COVID-19 Lagos toll free line 08000CORONA, to receive important information from experts on how to stay free from the virus.

[NAN]