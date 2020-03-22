Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Bans Gatherings of Over 20

21 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Lagos State Government on Saturday banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people after the deadly Coronavirus spread further in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Health had earlier on Saturday confirmed 10 new cases of the Coronavirus disease in Nigeria - three in the Federal Capital Territory and seven in Lagos State.

The fresh development brings to 22 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

The state government announced the fresh restriction on its Facebook page.

It had earlier imposed restrictions on gatherings of over 50.

The government urged residents in the state to adhere to the new directive.

Meanwhile, the index case and the second case have been discharged after they showed signs of recovery from the disease.

All 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals; nine of them travelled to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The 10th case had close contact with a previously confirmed case.

