Nigerian Governors Visit Lagos Explosion Site, Donate N200 Million

Representatives of the Nigeria Governors' Forum on Saturday visited the Abule Ado explosion site in Lagos for an on-the-spot assessment of the devastating effects of recent gas explosions that claimed many lives and destroyed several properties worth billions of naira.

Led by the NGF chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the three-man team comprised the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and were received Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Fayemi expressed shock at the magnitude of devastation in comparison to the casualty figures. He thanked God that the number casualties did not exceed what was recorded, saying with what they met on ground, more lives would have been lost.

The NGF chairman praised the Lagos State governor for setting up a relief fund that would help mitigate the hardship of the victims.

After his visit to the scene on Monday, Mr Sanwo-olu announced the establishment of a N2 billion relief fund for the victims. He said the Lagos State government had already committed N250 million to the fund.

Mr Fayemi commended the Lagos State government for the decision to take immediate action and ensure that the issue of building on pipelines corridors are averted.

The NGF chairman, however, blamed the incessant explosions on the disagreement between States and Federal Government on ownership of land.

While commending the Lagos State Government for the attention given to the place, he promised that such issues would be addressed going forward.

While announcing a donation for the sum of N200 million on behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Mr Fayemi expressed satisfaction that a more decent and modern community will evolve from the misfortune.

The governors sympathised and commiserated with those who lost loved ones and properties destroyed by the unfortunate incident and expressed hope that it never occurs again.

Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu took the visiting governors round the explosion site, explaining what led to the disaster and how the state government plans to avert a re-occurrence in the future.

Also in the delegation were the Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, and NGF's Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.